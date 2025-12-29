Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
306 / 365
Hope for 2026…
Enough said for now.
December 29 posts
(17; missing
2021
)
[ PXL_20251229_175844491_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5247
photos
53
followers
50
following
84% complete
View this month »
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
Latest from all albums
4937
304
305
4938
306
4939
307
4940
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extras
Taken
29th December 2025 10:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
angel
,
selective-coloring
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tm-p8
,
tm29dec
