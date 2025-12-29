Previous
Next
Hope for 2026… by rhoing
306 / 365

Hope for 2026…

Enough said for now.

December 29 posts (17; missing 2021)

[ PXL_20251229_175844491_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact