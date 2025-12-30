Previous
A tradition continues by rhoing
A tradition continues

For several years, I have given Clare and her mom boxes of chocolate mints. I don’t recall how I decided which box to give to each of them, but seven years ago they decided to open their two-tray boxes and swap one tray. That way, they each had a “combo box.” That tradition continues as these boxes have been opened and the tray-swap has been executed!
» Monastery Candy

It started with the chocolate-covered caramels — a gift from a previous pastor of our church for some committee work I did — but now the favorite for Clare and her mom is the Hazelnut Meltaways. I try to keep them stocked with that; the mints are a holiday deviation.

30th December 2025

Thom Mitchell

