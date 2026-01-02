Sign up
Previous
309 / 365
Hoping to sleep better tonight
Urgent care this morning. I’m hopeful to
not
sleep in a chair tonight.
A little practice with an ON1 Photo Raw filter: the Masking Bug (M) > Linear Top (M). I use the Quick Mask AI tool a lot, but I’m trying to get more adept with the Masking Bug.
January 2 posts
(10; missing
2017
,
2018
,
2019
,
2020
,
2022
,
2023
, and
2025
— wow! A really tough date for photos for me!)
[ PXL_20260103_003517965_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5252
photos
53
followers
50
following
84% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Taken
3rd January 2026 6:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drugs
,
prescriptions
,
pharmaceuticals
,
urgent care
,
tm02jan
,
tm-p8
