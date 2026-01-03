Previous
The gravy by rhoing
310 / 365

The gravy

I would happily eat just this — it smells so good! Just sausage, potatoes, and green peppers in the gravy. Then it goes in the refrigerator with the biscuit dough until the dish gets cooked tomorrow.

January 3 posts (12; missing 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021)

[ PXL_20260103_221612067_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Pat Knowles ace
What would you call biscuit dough….pastry?
January 20th, 2026  
