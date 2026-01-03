Sign up
Previous
310 / 365
The gravy
I would happily eat just this — it smells
so
good! Just sausage, potatoes, and green peppers in the gravy. Then it goes in the refrigerator with the biscuit dough until
the dish
gets cooked tomorrow.
January 3 posts
(12; missing
2017
,
2018
,
2019
,
2020
, and
2021
)
[ PXL_20260103_221612067_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5255
photos
53
followers
50
following
Tags
sausage
,
potatoes
,
brunch
,
gravy
,
casserole
,
green peppers
,
tm03jan
,
tm-p8
,
carla hall
Pat Knowles
ace
What would you call biscuit dough….pastry?
January 20th, 2026
