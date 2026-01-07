Previous
Giant City State Park by rhoing
Giant City State Park

Our friend Bobbie leading the way today. This photo was a not-very-successful attempt to show the scale of bluffs we hike by in this state park near us. On our quest for the last two gnomes on the “Gnome Roam.”

» “Gnome Roam at Giant City State Park”
» “Roam with gnomes through February at Giant City State Park”
» Giant City State Park at Facebook

Thom Mitchell

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Impressive formation
January 22nd, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks like a great place to hike.
January 22nd, 2026  
