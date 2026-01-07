Sign up
312 / 365
Giant City State Park
Our friend Bobbie leading the way today. This photo was a not-very-successful attempt to show the scale of bluffs we hike by in this state park near us. On our quest for the last two gnomes on the “Gnome Roam.”
“Gnome Roam at Giant City State Park”
“Roam with gnomes through February at Giant City State Park”
Giant City State Park at Facebook
January 7 posts
(14; missing
2019
,
2020
,
2021
, and
2024
)
[ PXL_20260107_195931164_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
hiking
,
illinois
,
giant city state park
,
giant city
,
tm07jan
,
tm-p8
,
gnome roam
Corinne C
ace
Impressive formation
January 22nd, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks like a great place to hike.
January 22nd, 2026
