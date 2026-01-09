Previous
Climbing wall with ‘large ceiling fan’… by rhoing
313 / 365

Climbing wall with ‘large ceiling fan’…

A more-complete frame … which includes the Big Ass fan. I swear I am not making that up » Big Ass Fans

January 9 posts (14; missing 2017, 2019, 2023, and 2024)

[ PXL_20260109_204805852_LE15tm_1 :: cell phone ]
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
The fan adds more interest! Cool shot!
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact