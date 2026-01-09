Sign up
Discuss
313 / 365
Climbing wall with 'large ceiling fan'…
A more-complete frame … which includes the Big Ass fan. I swear I am not making that up »
Big Ass Fans
Big Ass Fans
January 9 posts
(14; missing
2017
,
2019
,
2023
, and
2024
)
[ PXL_20260109_204805852_LE15tm_1 :: cell phone ]
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5264
photos
53
followers
50
following
85% complete
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
4946
4947
4948
312
4949
4950
313
4951
Views
4
1
Extras
10th January 2026 2:48am
illinois
,
siuc
,
climbing wall
,
carbondale
,
rec center
,
siuc rec center
,
tm09jan
,
tm-p8
,
big ass fans
Mags
The fan adds more interest! Cool shot!
January 22nd, 2026
