A novel solution

The future-owner of the Habitat for Humanity houses selects many of the finishes (for example, flooring, paint colors, faucets). The future-owner of the current build selected ceiling fan/light fixtures that do not have separate wiring for the fan component: the light is controlled by a wall switch, but the fan is controlled with a remote.
The wiring was done to accommodate a wall switch for the fan, but a wall switch was either not installed or installed and removed. When a double-plate was needed for the wall, it require a blank-and-toggle plate. So today when Art and I were trying to figure out where to install the remote cradle, we came up with this idea. We both rather liked our solution.