A novel solution by rhoing
A novel solution

The future-owner of the Habitat for Humanity houses selects many of the finishes (for example, flooring, paint colors, faucets). The future-owner of the current build selected ceiling fan/light fixtures that do not have separate wiring for the fan component: the light is controlled by a wall switch, but the fan is controlled with a remote.

The wiring was done to accommodate a wall switch for the fan, but a wall switch was either not installed or installed and removed. When a double-plate was needed for the wall, it require a blank-and-toggle plate. So today when Art and I were trying to figure out where to install the remote cradle, we came up with this idea. We both rather liked our solution.

17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Dorothy ace
Nice blue.
January 25th, 2026  
