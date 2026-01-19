Previous
With thanks to Kate A 🇦🇺! by rhoing
With thanks to Kate A 🇦🇺!

I posted this photo yesterday: “With my congestion, we thought to run a humidifier in our bedroom. When I unboxed the humidifier, this was in the tank. No idea. Looks like it’s designed to float in water. It has slits or slots below the eye-line, so the bottom will fill with water, but there’s an air-tight compartment on top. Don’t think it actually “goes with” the humidifier, but I’m still perplexed.

Kate A 🇦🇺 commented: “According to google lens this is ‘Clarence the Clarifier Fish’ designed for use in aquariums to remove ammonia and phosphate from the water. It contains a high capacity absorbent material inside.”

Upon examining the box, “1 demineralization cartridge.” Huh. As Johnny Carson used to quote a consumer advocate (David Horowitz maybe?): “Read those labels!” Thanks, Kate!

» Just for laughs: David Horowitz on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson (1984)

Thom Mitchell

