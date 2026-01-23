Previous
Clare and I sat at a table for six. Ten rounds. Ten questions or answers per round. Each round was a different category. We pulled in to second place on the last round all due to Clare. While the first nine rounds were comprised of ten separate questions, the tenth round was a ten-item challenge: name the first ten US presidents, in order. Clare nailed it, solo.

The categories: celebrities’ birth names , history, Illinois facts, geography, sports (I got 7/10), literature, food, pop culture, movie quotes, and US presidents.

The quizmaster and his helpers were college students from the Newman Center. (The giveaway evidence: pajama bottoms and slippers on the redhead!)

FYI—
 1. Washington (1789–1797)
 2. John Adams (1797–1801)
 3. Jefferson (1801–1809)
 4. Madison (1809–1817)
 5. Monroe (1817–1825)
 6. John Quincy Adams (1825–1829)
 7. Jackson (1829–1837)
 8. Van Buren (1837–1841)
 9. William Henry Harrison (1841)
10. Tyler (1841–1845).

Another bit of trivia: John Tyler — at least until recently — had a living grandson. Think about what that means!

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow, ten rounds! My trivia only has three rounds and we come close to last every week
January 31st, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
@kjarn We weren't in it to win. We gathered together our group of six to get to know each other better. Also, we did *not* spend $10 for 10 tickets to use as free answers. The team that finished first did, and I think we "lost" by eight. But we had a good time … even if we were out late! :)
January 31st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
We are not in it to win either (thank goodness), we are just a group of friends who get together each week for dinner and some fun.
January 31st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
I wondered why the computer at trivia night! Then I read…..
I certainly couldn’t name the presidents after John Quincy!
Well done team!
January 31st, 2026  
