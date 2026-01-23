Trivia night

Clare and I sat at a table for six. Ten rounds. Ten questions or answers per round. Each round was a different category. We pulled in to second place on the last round all due to Clare. While the first nine rounds were comprised of ten separate questions, the tenth round was a ten-item challenge: name the first ten US presidents, in order. Clare nailed it, solo.
The categories: celebrities’ birth names , history, Illinois facts, geography, sports (I got 7/10), literature, food, pop culture, movie quotes, and US presidents.
The quizmaster and his helpers were college students from the Newman Center. (The giveaway evidence: pajama bottoms and slippers on the redhead!)
FYI—
1. Washington (1789–1797)
2. John Adams (1797–1801)
3. Jefferson (1801–1809)
4. Madison (1809–1817)
5. Monroe (1817–1825)
6. John Quincy Adams (1825–1829)
7. Jackson (1829–1837)
8. Van Buren (1837–1841)
9. William Henry Harrison (1841)
10. Tyler (1841–1845).
Another bit of trivia: John Tyler — at least until recently — had a living grandson. Think about what that means!
I certainly couldn’t name the presidents after John Quincy!
Well done team!