Previous
Next
The first couple inches were easy… by rhoing
319 / 365

The first couple inches were easy…

Our “new” home has a shorter, narrower driveway, so it takes far less time to shovel snow than our previous house. I went outside with an 18-minute timer (so I wouldn’t be out more than 20 minutes) and I was inside again before the timer went off.

Later in the day, I went over to a dear friend’s house and shoveled her driveway as she had surgery earlier in the week and shouldn’t be doing such things again yet. Light snow. Just a couple inches. Caught before tire marks and footprints. Easy-peasy.

Tonight and tomorrow morning we’re expecting more: up to a foot.

January 24 posts (17; missing 2019)

[ PXL_20260124_213142857_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice that you were able to complete this so quickly and good on you for helping your friend too!
February 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Great job! I had to shovel the deck and steps and had to do in increments of time as my back would give out.
February 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact