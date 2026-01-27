Previous
Comments (and your profile) by rhoing
318 / 365

Comments (and your profile)

@kjarn This is how your comments appear on my posts.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
@kjarn This is how your comments appear on my posts, and your userid appears the same on your profile page for me. (I use Windows on my laptop and use an Android phone.)
January 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact