Previous
Covering the last of the old paint! [Filler] by rhoing
321 / 365

Covering the last of the old paint! [Filler]

Taken yesterday — I didn’t expect that my “temporary” posts for yesterday would get tagged for the Popular page. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

First coat. A second coat will go on tomorrow.

January 28 posts (16; missing 2019 and 2020)

[ PXL_20260127_223048760_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact