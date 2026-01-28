Sign up
Previous
321 / 365
Covering the last of the old paint! [Filler]
Taken yesterday — I didn’t expect that my
“temporary” posts for yesterday
would get tagged for the Popular page. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
First coat. A second coat will go on tomorrow.
January 28 posts
(16; missing
2019
and
2020
)
[ PXL_20260127_223048760_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5288
photos
52
followers
49
following
87% complete
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
4963
319
4964
4965
4966
320
4967
321
Views
1
Album
Extras
Taken
28th January 2026 4:30am
Tags
clare
,
painting
,
tmclare
,
tmfiller
,
tm28jan
,
tm-p8
