Previous
Yeeeaaah [Filler] by rhoing
322 / 365

Yeeeaaah [Filler]

I removed the screw and pried the cover away from the wall on three sides … whereupon the cover just swung open on the fourth side. So one of two things happened here when this wall was last painted:

   1. They put the covers on too soon (so the paint wasn’t thoroughly dry).
   2. They didn’t take the cover off at all.

From what I’ve seen over the last 7+ months, I’m going with #2.

Note: The coax box is in the background, beyond the fiber optic box.

January 29 posts (15; missing 2019 and 2022)

[ PXL_20260127_194832010_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact