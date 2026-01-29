Sign up
Previous
322 / 365
Yeeeaaah [Filler]
I removed the screw and pried the cover away from the wall on three sides … whereupon the cover just swung open on the fourth side. So one of two things happened here when this wall was last painted:
1. They put the covers on too soon (so the paint wasn’t thoroughly dry).
2. They didn’t take the cover off at all.
From what I’ve seen over the last 7+ months, I’m going with #2.
Note: The
coax box
is in the background, beyond the fiber optic box.
January 29 posts
(15; missing
2019
and
2022
)
[ PXL_20260127_194832010_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
