Previous
324 / 365
Glinda and Elphaba, in color
We saw “Wicked” live in St. Louis many, many years ago. It was one of those rare instances in which I heard all the songs before seeing the show. We watched Part 1 of the movie last year and are waiting for an opportunity to see Part 2 this year.
“Wicked: Love without Limits”
; Ravensburger. 1000 pieces (28×36 = 1,008)
[ PXL_20260204_161815991_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Thom Mitchell
Mags
ace
Terrific puzzle!
February 6th, 2026
