The saga of our clothes dryer — perhaps it has come to an end? We can hope.
When we moved in last June, there was an LG dryer that looked new. It didn’t work very well, so we decided to replace both the washer and the dryer.
One of our good “couple friends” has a Speed Queen set, and in conversation with our general contractor, he also recommended Speed Queen. So we bit the bullet and bought a Speed Queen set. $$$$
Drying times were ridiculous, so I cleaned out the outside vent as best I could without disassembling the vent for fear of breaking the vent off the pipe. I extracted gobs of lint‑and‑pet‑hair, but this didn’t solve the problem.
We had our HVAC/mechanical contractor come to evaluate. They would have charged hundreds of dollars to analyze and fix any issue they found and probably would have just wrapped the hard pipe in the attic with insulation… with little assurance that drying times would be reduced significantly.
We learned that a different mechanical contractor would clean out the duct for $350, so we bit the bullet again. Theo used an extendable brush and a shop vac. He extracted more baseball-sized globs of lint‑and‑pet‑fur than I could reach without his better tools and we were so hopeful when he left.
Alas, it seemed even worse. A normal load was taking 2+ hours to dry. So now, I thought, it’s time to contact Speed Queen. From their email reply, we scheduled a service call with a local appliance repair shop to come and look at the dryer.
Knowing this was possibly going to be a pricey service, especially if they found nothing wrong, we recontacted the duct cleaner, just to cross all the t’s and dot all the i’s. He got more, but pushing a camera farther into the ducting, he found a blockage in a vertical S-curve in the laundry room wall. This is what he extracted.
Keep in mind that dryer ducts are typically 4" (10cm) in diameter.
Drying time now? 45 minutes. Problem. Finally. Solved.
What exactly did the previous owners ever
do in terms of basic maintenance of home systems? Sigh.
But this is another problem — even more significant than we thought — solved.
