Previous
Selectively colored by rhoing
330 / 365

Selectively colored

The candle next to the tabernacle in our local church.

February 7 posts (16; missing 2020 and 2022)

[ PXL_20260208_005831228_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact