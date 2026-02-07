Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
330 / 365
Selectively colored
The candle next to the tabernacle in our local church.
February 7 posts
(16; missing
2020
and
2022
)
[ PXL_20260208_005831228_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5310
photos
52
followers
50
following
90% complete
View this month »
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Latest from all albums
327
4977
328
4978
329
4979
4980
330
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Taken
8th February 2026 6:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
candle
,
tabernacle
,
tm-p8
,
tm07feb
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close