Previous
331 / 365
More from the table in B&W
I think I’ve done something like this before. In February (B&W).
» See
“Marywood”
February 10 posts
(15; missing
2020
and
2023
)
[ PXL_20260206_215703230_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5314
photos
52
followers
50
following
90% complete
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
329
4979
4980
330
4981
4982
331
4983
Views
2
Extras
Taken
7th February 2026 3:57am
Tags
china
,
fork
,
plate
,
marywood
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p8
,
tm10feb
