Ivory … and shades of white by rhoing
Ivory … and shades of white

The two small bedrooms have been the “least touched” over the years, so the outlets are still ivory in color. Before I can get to the hardware store to get more outlets and [white] covers, I had two white outlets in my stash of “things electrical,” so today I began the task of replacing all the ivory outlets with white ones to match all the switches and switch covers that have been installed since June.

Even in B&W, it’s clear that these two outlets are different colors. I also took a photo of the white outlet with the ivory cover. Pretty stark difference.

