Previous
Next
Clear Creek Welcome Center (I-70 East) by rhoing
338 / 365

Clear Creek Welcome Center (I-70 East)

Travel day. Making our way to visit Clare’s 90-year old mom.

Obviously an Indianapolis 500 theme.
» Construction began in 2023.
» Opened, November 2025
   • Location: Interstate 70, Mile Marker 2, Eastbound
   • GPS Coordinates: 39°26'31.06" N, 87°30'16.76" W
   • Parking: Cars, 63; Trucks, 128; Handicapped, 4
   • INDOT District: Crawfordsville

February 17 posts (16; missing 2019 and 2020)

[ PXL_20260217_161602817_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th February 2026 17th Feb 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Eye-catching!
February 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact