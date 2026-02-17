Sign up
Clear Creek Welcome Center (I-70 East)
Travel day. Making our way to visit Clare’s 90-year old mom.
Obviously an Indianapolis 500 theme.
» Construction began in 2023.
»
Opened, November 2025
• Location: Interstate 70, Mile Marker 2, Eastbound
• GPS Coordinates: 39°26'31.06" N, 87°30'16.76" W
• Parking: Cars, 63; Trucks, 128; Handicapped, 4
• INDOT District: Crawfordsville
February 17 posts
(16; missing
2019
and
2020
)
[ PXL_20260217_161602817_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th February 2026
17th Feb 26
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
indy
,
rest area
,
indianapolis 500
,
i-70
,
indy 500
,
travel-day
,
welcome center
,
tm-p8
,
tm17feb
Annie-Sue
ace
Eye-catching!
February 24th, 2026
