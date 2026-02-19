Sign up
Previous
338 / 365
Bricks to you
Different angle, and B&W, from a post 8½ years ago.
» For the flash-o-red
“texture” theme
.
February 19 posts
(16; missing
2022
)
[ PXL_20260219_214219525_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Tags
bricks
,
fireplace
,
brickwork
,
bandw
,
flash-o-red
,
tmbandw
,
tm-p8
,
tm19feb
,
for2026
