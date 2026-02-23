Sign up
341 / 365
Leave it to the Germans!
Someone still cares about precision and accuracy.
Sure, the box indicates it’s a “thousand-piece” puzzle, but it’s also a 28×36 grid and 28 × 36 = 1,008. So there you go. :)
[ PXL_20260224_013303946_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
