Leave it to the Germans!
341 / 365

Leave it to the Germans!

Someone still cares about precision and accuracy.

Sure, the box indicates it’s a “thousand-piece” puzzle, but it’s also a 28×36 grid and 28 × 36 = 1,008. So there you go. :)

23rd February 2026

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
