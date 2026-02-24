Previous
252 days by rhoing
342 / 365

252 days

36 weeks.
If we can keep the Republic till then.
SAVE Act or no SAVE Act, we’re ready to vote on November 3, 2026.

The head of the current regime referred to voting as a “privilege.”
Attorney-by-training Joyce Vance points out that voting is a “right” of citizens.

