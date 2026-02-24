Sign up
Previous
342 / 365
252 days
36 weeks.
If we can keep the Republic till then.
SAVE Act or no SAVE Act, we’re ready to vote on November 3, 2026.
The head of the current regime referred to voting as a “
privilege
.”
Attorney-by-training Joyce Vance
points out
that voting is a “
right
” of citizens.
February 24 posts
(15; missing
2019
and
2023
)
24th February 2026
