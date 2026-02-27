Previous
Delivered, February 27 by rhoing
345 / 365

Delivered, February 27

Postmarked, February 6.
Delivered, February 27.

Valentine’s Day card from our friends Greg and Suzanne who live 15 minutes away. So the mail goes to St. Louis … and then comes back. If we sent mail to our next-door neighbor, that’s what would happen. Three. Weeks. “Modern efficiency.”

February 27 posts (16; missing 2017 and 2019)

[ PXL_20260227_193324403_LE15tm 1 :: cell phone ]
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Crazy!
March 3rd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
😱😱😱
March 3rd, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
I used to tell people who needed to get mail quickly to my PO Box to bring it to that post office with the correct postage. They used to just put it in the box. Now, it has to go to Miami.
March 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact