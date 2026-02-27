Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
345 / 365
Delivered, February 27
Postmarked, February 6.
Delivered, February 27.
Valentine’s Day card from our friends Greg and Suzanne who live 15 minutes away. So the mail goes to St. Louis … and then comes back. If we sent mail to our next-door neighbor, that’s what would happen.
Three. Weeks.
“Modern efficiency.”
February 27 posts
(16; missing
2017
and
2019
)
[ PXL_20260227_193324403_LE15tm 1 :: cell phone ]
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5346
photos
52
followers
50
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Latest from all albums
4997
343
4998
344
4999
5000
5001
345
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Taken
28th February 2026 1:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
post
,
mail
,
usps
,
postal service
,
tm-p8
,
tm27feb
Dorothy
ace
Crazy!
March 3rd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
😱😱😱
March 3rd, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
I used to tell people who needed to get mail quickly to my PO Box to bring it to that post office with the correct postage. They used to just put it in the box. Now, it has to go to Miami.
March 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close