Trying to sweeten the deal… by rhoing
347 / 365

Trying to sweeten the deal…

I have a full-price offer on my rowing shell, oars, slings, and GPS SpeedCoach, but the buyer — a rowing center in Minnesota — is 670 miles away. The rowing center director hopes I’ll meet them part-way, but my “boat-car”/“lake-car” is really just for local transportation, so I’m not really comfortable taking the car — with a 21' boat on top — very far on highways and interstates. So this photo is a bunch of rowing accessories that I’m willing to include in the sale, hoping the rowing center transport will make the full drive for pickup.

Two rowing centers and two private individuals expressed interest in the package I put online.

March 3 posts

[ PXL_20260303_165934750_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd March 2026

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
95% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
You are so neat and tidy with these shots! I hope they bite for your sake.
March 6th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
@marlboromaam Trying to make it enticing for them to come here the full 670 miles!
March 6th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Good luck
March 6th, 2026  
