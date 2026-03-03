Trying to sweeten the deal…

I have a full-price offer on my rowing shell, oars, slings, and GPS SpeedCoach, but the buyer — a rowing center in Minnesota — is 670 miles away. The rowing center director hopes I’ll meet them part-way, but my “boat-car”/“lake-car” is really just for local transportation, so I’m not really comfortable taking the car — with a 21' boat on top — very far on highways and interstates. So this photo is a bunch of rowing accessories that I’m willing to include in the sale, hoping the rowing center transport will make the full drive for pickup.
Two rowing centers and two private individuals expressed interest in the package I put online.