349 / 365
Peep hole, deconstructed [Filler]
In preparation for painting, I removed the peep hole … which was (big surprise)
not
done the last time this door was painted. (I’ve scraped off most of the paint that was slobbered on this last time.)
March 7 posts
(18; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20260306_221454357_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5358
photos
52
followers
50
following
95% complete
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
347
5005
5006
348
5007
5008
349
5009
Tags
doors
,
painting
,
peep hole
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p8
,
tm07mar
