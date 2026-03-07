Previous
Peep hole, deconstructed [Filler] by rhoing
Peep hole, deconstructed [Filler]

In preparation for painting, I removed the peep hole … which was (big surprise) not done the last time this door was painted. (I’ve scraped off most of the paint that was slobbered on this last time.)

[ PXL_20260306_221454357_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Photo Details

