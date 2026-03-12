Previous
Culinary ‘alchemy’ by rhoing
353 / 365

Culinary ‘alchemy’

It was a so-so soup mix. But add some tomato paste, Italian sausage, cream, basil, and garlic and you can have a delicious pasta sauce. Some shaved Parmesan on top doesn’t hurt, either.

I’m reading a book from my older daughter, Doctors and Distillers: The Remarkable Medicinal History of Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Cocktails. Since “alchemy,” is part of this history (not to forget Goldwasser, which surfaced in a murder mystery we watched in the last couple of weeks), the word “alchemy” was in the front of my mind.
» Doctors and Distillers (Penguin Books) by Camper English (author)
» Goldwasser

March 12 posts (14; missing 2017, 2020, and 2025)

[ PXL_20260312_221511052_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Sounds yummy!
March 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact