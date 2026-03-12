Culinary ‘alchemy’

It was a so-so soup mix. But add some tomato paste, Italian sausage, cream, basil, and garlic and you can have a delicious pasta sauce. Some shaved Parmesan on top doesn’t hurt, either.
I’m reading a book from my older daughter, Doctors and Distillers: The Remarkable Medicinal History of Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Cocktails. Since “alchemy,” is part of this history (not to forget Goldwasser, which surfaced in a murder mystery we watched in the last couple of weeks), the word “alchemy” was in the front of my mind.
» Doctors and Distillers (Penguin Books) by Camper English (author)
» Goldwasser