Preparing for sale!

Removed the “riggers” today. The riggers are the V-shaped wings or arms on which the oars are loaded; see “Lake level low”. I have a full-price offer from a rowing center in Minnesota and one of their coaches is coming at the end of the month to pick up this shell and all the various accessories.
It’s a little sad that my on-water days or on-water rows are behind me, but honestly, it will be a relief to send this on to its third stage of life. Given my energy level, the thought of loading it onto the roof rack, launching, rowing, recovery, and reloading onto the roof rack is daunting. It’s a weather-dependent activity and the “fair-weather” opportunities frankly haven’t been frequent enough to justify keeping it (and figuring out a storage solution). I’ve only been out once since moving day and that was nine months ago. I will be content to row on the ergs at the Rec or at home.
» I didn’t know it at the time: my last on-water row