Our new pear tree

Bradford pear or Cleveland Select or maybe even something else. But in any case, definitely in the Pyrus genus. The pear tree at our previous house grew into an odd shape, no doubt crowded by its proximity to the oak tree next door. That was on us, as the oak tree was there first and we planted the pear…
At our new house, though, this pear has a lovely shape. This is probably the last day to get a photo in its flowering stage. It’s beginning to leaf, and the high winds expected tonight and tomorrow will probably scatter many of the pretty white flowers.
I experimented with ON1 Photo Raw to replace the gray, cloudy sky, but they all detracted from the tree, so I left the sky as-is and this is essentially SOOC except for a slight crop at the bottom (changing the proportion, 3×4 → 4×5).
Note. This shows one of our two trees and our only shrub. One objective of our move last year was to cut down on yard work and maintenance. 👍