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Levelled and installed by rhoing
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Levelled and installed

The end of Day 3.

Clare gets credit for thinking of this: How does a bathroom update proceed when the house has only one bathroom?

March 18 posts (13; missing 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 — a 4-year stretch of misses!)

[ PXL_20260318_232711760_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I wish I knew the answer to Clare’s question as I only have one bathroom and want to get it renovated.
March 21st, 2026  
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