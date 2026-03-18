Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
359 / 365
Levelled and installed
The end of Day 3.
Clare gets credit for thinking of this:
How does a bathroom update proceed when the house has only
one
bathroom?
March 18 posts
(13; missing
2020
,
2021
,
2022
, and
2023
— a 4-year stretch of misses!)
[ PXL_20260318_232711760_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5381
photos
52
followers
50
following
98% complete
View this month »
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Latest from all albums
356
5019
357
5020
358
5021
359
5022
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Taken
18th March 2026 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bathtub
,
bathroom
,
renovation
,
renovations
,
bathroom renovation
,
bathroom renovations
,
bathroom reno
,
tm-p8
,
tm18mar
,
soaking tub
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I wish I knew the answer to Clare’s question as I only have one bathroom and want to get it renovated.
March 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close