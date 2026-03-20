“Life finds a way”

I’m removing the boat-hauling roof rack from my car — since the rowing shell is about to change hands and in preparation of replacing the car — so today I removed the “saddles.” Found biological evidence underneath one of them. There’s a nice mud nest at the bottom from some long-hatched wasp or hornet. (Hmm. What are the differences between wasps and hornets? A question for another time.) At the top was some soft material that was probably from some spider. ’Tis fascinating the places critters will find to take up residence.
Yakima has updated the look of these saddles in the 15+ years since we bought ours, but they essentially look like this. I don’t know why they aren’t sold in pairs. Maybe people sometimes have to replace a single component of a pair?