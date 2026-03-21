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Reaping the benefits

Mulched today. 9½ bags.
Four years ago at the larger house-and-yard? 32 bags.
Two years ago at the larger house-and-yard, one bed alone took 6 bags.

Don’t know yet what this plant is. We’ll be surprised. :)

March 21 posts (14; missing 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023)

[ PXL_20260321_213018272.PORTRAIT_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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