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Reaping the benefits
Mulched today. 9½ bags.
Four years ago at the larger house-and-yard?
32 bags
.
Two years ago
at the larger house-and-yard, one bed alone took 6 bags.
Don’t know yet what this plant is. We’ll be surprised. :)
March 21 posts
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2020
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2022
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2023
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[ PXL_20260321_213018272.PORTRAIT_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Thom Mitchell
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@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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