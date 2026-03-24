“What’s that noise?”

Clare started the dishwasher after dinner. After a while we thought we heard a sort of clunking or thumping noise. It went away.
We heard it again. It went away.
We figured it was just dishes being bumped around by the spraying water.
The third time we decided to open the dishwasher and investigate. This [worthless] nameplate is just clipped on one of the drawers and falls off repeatedly. This time it fell into the water as the dishwasher was going through its cycles and I think it was being sloshed up and then hit by the rotating sprayer. This was the last time it will come off. We threw it away.
BTW, this is the only appliance we haven’t replaced yet.
• Washer: new.
• Dryer: new.
• Refrigerator: brought from the previous house.
• Range: new.
• Microwave: new.
The water heater and heat pump are expenses on the not-too-distant horizon, but they’re serviceable for now.