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Learned a new trick by rhoing
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Learned a new trick

How to keep track of the hinge screws when you take down a door: Screw ’em back into the door jamb. Huh. Low tech. Perfect solution.

March 28 posts (17; missing 2022)

[ PXL_20260328_221409905_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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