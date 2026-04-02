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Closing the door, so to speak by rhoing
Photo 369

Closing the door, so to speak

The last rowing shell is gone, and today I took the roof rack off my 2008 car. These are the components of the roof rack. I’ll save some of these things as spare parts prospectively for other projects or applications, but the rusty pipe straps, nuts and bolts are going to the recycling center in the “MISC METAL” bin. I think the rusty steel bars have to go, too. Onward.

My car no longer has working air conditioning. In southern Illinois. The rear passenger door lock doesn’t respond to the door lock control. Weather stripping has been coming off around the doors. It’s been “the lake car.” It’s the car I load up with tools to go to the Habitat for Humanity work sites. 17½ years old and fewer than 90,000 miles (144,841 km)! I hope to begin looking for a new car late this month! And the boy from the Motor City will be looking at — gasp! — foreign cars…

April 2 posts (15; missing 2018 and 2022)

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2nd April 2026 2nd Apr 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Corinne C ace
You are so well organized.
April 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
Well captured and always good to repurpose.
April 13th, 2026  
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