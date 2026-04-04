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Previous
Photo 370
Flower detail
Detail of
the larger photo
.
April 4 posts
(16; missing
2022
)
[ PXL_20260404_182612655_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Photo Details
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Taken
4th April 2026 10:26pm
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great close-up!
April 14th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
@olivetreeann
With a phone camera. Actually, it's a heavily cropped edit of the larger image, which is also amazing. Our older granddaughter asked me recently why I don't use my big camera. This is an excellent example of why: our phone cameras are more-than-adequate for most purposes.
My brother the genealogist was here this past weekend and I have signed up with findagrave.com with the intent of fulfilling requests for photos of gravestones in cemeteries in my area. I *might* haul out a "real" camera for some of those shots.
April 14th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful! You did well with the focus to be able to crop it like this.
April 14th, 2026
Brooke Lindsay
Great phone shot... I am trying to resuscitate my old "real" cameras & between every model having a different battery, some of the batteries having chargers with 2 different parts, problems with memory card formatting... I am remembering why I devolved into using my phone!
April 14th, 2026
Kathy
ace
Nice close up.
April 14th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@rhoing
I rarely use my "big" camera anymore. The cell phone is good enough and it doesn't require additional lenses or weigh much.
April 14th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
@olivetreeann
With emphasis on the "doesn't weigh much"!
April 14th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
@blackmutts
It's hard to beat the automatic upload from a "communication device" with a better-than-decent camera. My other two camera options are either not WiFi capable, or turning on WiFi drains the battery quickly. So, like you, I remain "devolved into using my phone." I am always impressed with the color and resolution of iPhone photos, but again, as I told my older granddaughter, my [Android] phone camera is definitely good enough for almost everything I want to photograph these days. And as
@olivetreeann
notes above, my phone doesn't weigh much!
April 14th, 2026
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My brother the genealogist was here this past weekend and I have signed up with findagrave.com with the intent of fulfilling requests for photos of gravestones in cemeteries in my area. I *might* haul out a "real" camera for some of those shots.