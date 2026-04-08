Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 371
Triptych
Also not ours, but rather our good friend Bobbie’s. I have always liked this. She has it spread over her living room couch (sofa).
April 8 posts
(19; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20260408_221955749_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5416
photos
51
followers
49
following
101% complete
View this month »
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
Latest from all albums
5040
370
5041
5042
5043
5044
371
5045
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Taken
9th April 2026 3:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
triptych
,
tm-p8
,
tm08apr
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close