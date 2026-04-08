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Triptych by rhoing
Photo 371

Triptych

Also not ours, but rather our good friend Bobbie’s. I have always liked this. She has it spread over her living room couch (sofa).

April 8 posts (19; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20260408_221955749_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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