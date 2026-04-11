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Previous
Photo 373
Escape Room: ‘After’
After. I held my sign upside-down intentionally because we needed so much help…
April 11 posts
(17; missing
2022
)
[ PXL_20260411_190826377_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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12th April 2026 12:08am
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