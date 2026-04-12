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Hoberman Sphere [Filler] by rhoing
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Hoberman Sphere [Filler]

Filler from a couple days ago at the R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Home. “A Hoberman sphere is a kinetic structure patented by Chuck Hoberman that resembles a geodesic dome [hence the Fuller connection], but is capable of folding down to a fraction of its normal size by the scissor-like action of its joints. Colorful plastic versions have become popular as children's toys: several toy sizes exist, with the original design capable of expanding from 5.9 inches (15 cm) in diameter to 30 inches (76 cm).” —Wikipedia


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12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Thom Mitchell

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@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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