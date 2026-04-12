Hoberman Sphere [Filler]

Filler from a couple days ago at the R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Home. “A Hoberman sphere is a kinetic structure patented by Chuck Hoberman that resembles a geodesic dome [hence the Fuller connection], but is capable of folding down to a fraction of its normal size by the scissor-like action of its joints. Colorful plastic versions have become popular as children's toys: several toy sizes exist, with the original design capable of expanding from 5.9 inches (15 cm) in diameter to 30 inches (76 cm).” —Wikipedia