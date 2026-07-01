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‘Get off my plane!’ by rhoing
Photo 423

‘Get off my plane!’

Another of my favorite movie quotes (from “Air Force One” — Gary Oldman is a good bad-guy!).
» Movie clip
But again, I digress.

This is a mole trap that our “lawn guy” has set in our front yard. It appears to have been “tripped.” The mole(s) have been so destructive of both our front and back yards. I get it that they need to be somewhere and I get it that they eat grubs, but do this in someone else’s yard, please. Like the yard next door which is Such. A. Mess. And if anyone says they’re “cute,” mmmm — agree to disagree.
» Feel free to peruse images: [ iNaturalist ]

July 1 posts (18; no “misses”)

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1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Kathy ace
Phew! Appears to be heavier duty than a rat trap.
July 3rd, 2026  
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