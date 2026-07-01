‘Get off my plane!’

Another of my favorite movie quotes (from “Air Force One” — Gary Oldman is a good bad-guy!).
» Movie clip
But again, I digress.
This is a mole trap that our “lawn guy” has set in our front yard. It appears to have been “tripped.” The mole(s) have been so destructive of both our front and back yards. I get it that they need to be somewhere and I get it that they eat grubs, but do this in someone else’s yard, please. Like the yard next door which is Such. A. Mess. And if anyone says they’re “cute,” mmmm — agree to disagree.
» Feel free to peruse images: [ iNaturalist ]