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Finally back to puzzling by rhoing
Photo 424

Finally back to puzzling

We finished our last puzzle 3½ months ago. With a bathroom renovation, house guests × 3, and trips to see Mom and the kids and grandkids, the calendar has been full.

We’re easing back in with a fun puzzle we did before.

July 5 posts (15; missing 2018, 2021, and 2023)

[ PXL_20260706_034036303_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Annie-Sue ace
I bought this one after seeing your pic - haven't begun it yet!
July 7th, 2026  
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