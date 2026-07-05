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Previous
Photo 424
Finally back to puzzling
We finished our last puzzle
3½ months ago
. With a bathroom renovation, house guests × 3, and trips to see Mom and the kids and grandkids, the calendar has been full.
We’re easing back in with a fun puzzle we did
before
.
July 5 posts
(15; missing
2018
,
2021
, and
2023
)
[ PXL_20260706_034036303_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
1
0
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5582
photos
48
followers
48
following
116% complete
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Latest from all albums
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
Extras
Taken
6th July 2026 8:40am
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Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
puzzles
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
1000pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
tm-p8
,
tm05jul
Annie-Sue
ace
I bought this one after seeing your pic - haven't begun it yet!
July 7th, 2026
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