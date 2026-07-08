I was crouched down in a deep squat to photograph this little guy. From behind me I hear, “Can I ask if you need help?” I turned around and I said I was photographing the plant. She replied that she couldn’t see my phone. I thanked her for her concern and we went on with our days.
I related this to Clare and crouched down. She said that from the back it did look like I was in distress. But how kind of the woman passing by! Clare said that’s exactly how one is supposed to approach a situation like that, sort of asking for permission to inquire.
On to the plant. I hope you've gotten this far because the common name of this plant is Obi-Wan Conobea (scientific name Leucospora multifida).
From iNaturalist, “Leucospora multifida, known variously as Obi-Wan conobea, narrow-leaved paleseed, cliff conobea, cut-leaved conobea, or much-cleft conobea, is an annual herb in the plantain family, Plantaginaceae, and the only species in the North American genus Leucospora.
“One of its vernacular names, Obi-Wan conobea, is a reference to the Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi, and is sometimes considered as purely a joke snuck into the 1994 edition of the Plants of the Chicago Region. However, this actually was a name in use by regional botanists at the time, ‘the kind of jocular lingo that arises among field botanists working in humid, hot summer sun and bedeviled by all manner of unpleasant flying and crawling things’.”