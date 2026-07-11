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Previous
Photo 427
At the flower show
We helped a friend with transportation from the flower show for Illinois’ Region VII garden clubs, held a half-hour from Carbondale. This is (very likely)
Zinnea elegans
.
July 11 posts
(16; missing
2018
and
2023
)
[ PXL_20260711_164430397_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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