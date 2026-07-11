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At the flower show by rhoing
Photo 427

At the flower show

We helped a friend with transportation from the flower show for Illinois’ Region VII garden clubs, held a half-hour from Carbondale. This is (very likely) Zinnea elegans.

July 11 posts (16; missing 2018 and 2023)

[ PXL_20260711_164430397_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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