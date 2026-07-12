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Previous
Photo 428
Mowing the lawn
Despite all the rain we’ve had, the ground was dry enough and solid enough to mow without abusing the grass or the mower.
We had mockingbirds at the previous house, and they seem to be here, too. Found under our ginkgo tree.
» Submitted as
Mimus polyglottos
or “Northern Mockingbird”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Species page: [
iNaturalist
]
July 12 posts
(16; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20260712_195119320_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
13th July 2026 12:51am
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aves
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