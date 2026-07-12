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Mowing the lawn by rhoing
Photo 428

Mowing the lawn

Despite all the rain we’ve had, the ground was dry enough and solid enough to mow without abusing the grass or the mower.

We had mockingbirds at the previous house, and they seem to be here, too. Found under our ginkgo tree.

» Submitted as Mimus polyglottos or “Northern Mockingbird”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species page: [ iNaturalist ]

July 12 posts (16; missing 2018)

[ PXL_20260712_195119320_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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