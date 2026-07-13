Take care of your feet… [Filler]

Clare & I went to a “real” shoe store a couple days ago for new sneakers (since we both have foot issues). I only post this because I posted a photo earlier this summer of Clare with our youngest grandchild standing on a sizing chart, with a link to the Brannock site for these sizing devices.
“Designed in 1927, The Brannock Device® foot-measuring device is a must in all retail footwear stores. Our device’s measuring accuracy, quality construction, and simple, yet completely functional, design is what has made genuine Brannock measuring devices the standard in the footwear industry.”
—The Brannock Device Co., Inc.