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Take care of your feet… [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 429

Take care of your feet… [Filler]

Clare & I went to a “real” shoe store a couple days ago for new sneakers (since we both have foot issues). I only post this because I posted a photo earlier this summer of Clare with our youngest grandchild standing on a sizing chart, with a link to the Brannock site for these sizing devices.

Designed in 1927, The Brannock Device® foot-measuring device is a must in all retail footwear stores. Our device’s measuring accuracy, quality construction, and simple, yet completely functional, design is what has made genuine Brannock measuring devices the standard in the footwear industry.”
          —The Brannock Device Co., Inc.

July 13 posts (19; no “misses” … well, sort of)

[ PXL_20260711_191109272_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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