11:50 a.m.

As mentioned in my other post, today’s photos were a little lean as we are getting ready to host friends Greg & Suzanne for dinner. In deference to the heat, I grilled the chicken this morning and will re-warm the meat in a water bath tonight. The chicken had marinated overnight in Greek yogurt with turmeric. As I told my SIL who wanted the recipe, the yogurt helps the chicken stay moist, so it’s a little harder to overcook the meat. Given the heat we expect today, I can intentionally undercook the meat on the grill and fully control the final temperature in the water bath with the immersion circulator later.