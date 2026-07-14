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11:50 a.m. by rhoing
Photo 429

11:50 a.m.

As mentioned in my other post, today’s photos were a little lean as we are getting ready to host friends Greg & Suzanne for dinner. In deference to the heat, I grilled the chicken this morning and will re-warm the meat in a water bath tonight. The chicken had marinated overnight in Greek yogurt with turmeric. As I told my SIL who wanted the recipe, the yogurt helps the chicken stay moist, so it’s a little harder to overcook the meat. Given the heat we expect today, I can intentionally undercook the meat on the grill and fully control the final temperature in the water bath with the immersion circulator later.

July 14 posts (18; no “misses”)

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Thom Mitchell

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@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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