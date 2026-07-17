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Clean plate. Clean cob. [Travel day] by rhoing
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Clean plate. Clean cob. [Travel day]

Just for fun. It’s still fresh-corn season in northern Ohio. 😋

July 17 posts (17; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20260717_222809351_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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