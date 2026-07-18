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American Goldfinch by rhoing
Photo 432

American Goldfinch

I rarely can get close enough to photograph birds and this one’s a bit fuzzy, but it was good enough.

» ID’ed as Spinus tristis or “American Goldfinch”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ iNaturalist ]

Taken at the Buehner Center in the Oak Openings Metropark in the Toledo, Ohio, area for a family reunion, so most of today’s photos were family photos.

July 18 posts (17; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20260718_165257181_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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