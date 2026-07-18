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Previous
Photo 432
American Goldfinch
I rarely can get close enough to photograph birds and this one’s a bit fuzzy, but it was good enough.
» ID’ed as
Spinus tristis
or “American Goldfinch”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
iNaturalist
]
Taken at the Buehner Center in the Oak Openings Metropark in the Toledo, Ohio, area for a family reunion, so most of today’s photos were family photos.
July 18 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20260718_165257181_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
18th July 2026 8:52pm
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bird
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finches
,
american goldfinch
,
fringillidae
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tmbirds
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spinus tristis
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tm18jul
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