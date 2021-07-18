Previous
Thistle in my garden by rhonab
Thistle in my garden

These lovely thistles appeared in my garden. I would normally cut them down but I thought they look so nice I’d just leave them to grow.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Rhona Bryce

@rhonab
