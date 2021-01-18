Previous
P365 - Day 18 - 18th Jan-1012 by richardchubb
18 / 365

P365 - Day 18 - 18th Jan-1012

#photo365 - Day 18 - 18th Jan

After a hard day homeschooling, this is just what the doctor ordered!

Definitely enjoying these Shipyard Beer tonight, again, lit with one cheap £15 LED light!
Richard Chubb

@richardchubb
