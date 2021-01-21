P365 - Day 21 - 21st Jan-1006

Previous
Day 21 - 21st Jan
#photo365 - Day 21 - 21st January

This mug is huge, and I usually have 2 or 3 cups of #tea before lunch. Is this too many!?

The teapot is just a prop!! :) I am a teabag in a cup kind of guy. Much quicker, and convenient.

Does it taste any better from a teapot I wonder?
21st January 2021

Richard Chubb

@richardchubb
5% complete

